Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.950-22.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 22.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion-$43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.9 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.95 to $22.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.50. 509,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,091. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

