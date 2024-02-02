The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

