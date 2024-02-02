The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

