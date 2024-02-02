The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,094,000 after buying an additional 418,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

