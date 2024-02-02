The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 414,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average is $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

