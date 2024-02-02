The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $215.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.76.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded down $31.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. 3,082,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $463,904.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,391.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.