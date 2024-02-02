The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $215.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.76.
Atlassian Price Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $463,904.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,391.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
