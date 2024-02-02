The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.00

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 42621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

