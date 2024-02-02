The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $19.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.16. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $327.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.