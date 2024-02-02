The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 141,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $307.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.16.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

