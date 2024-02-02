The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

BK opened at $55.50 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

