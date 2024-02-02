The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allstate in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.