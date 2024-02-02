Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after purchasing an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

