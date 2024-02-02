Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

TSLA opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.