Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $104.59, but opened at $95.49. Teradyne shares last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 846,413 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

