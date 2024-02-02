Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.21 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

