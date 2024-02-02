TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%.
Shares of TTDKY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 28,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. TDK has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.
