Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.