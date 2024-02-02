Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Critical Survey

Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Table Trac and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Table Trac N/A N/A N/A $0.09 44.04 Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 0.99 $82.35 million $8.96 4.35

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Table Trac. Golden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Table Trac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.2% of Table Trac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Table Trac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Table Trac and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Table Trac 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Table Trac.

Profitability

This table compares Table Trac and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Table Trac N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 25.06% 8.54% 2.29%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Table Trac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks. It also provides system sales services comprising installation, custom casino system configuration, and training; and technical support services to casinos. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casinos nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland and more than 60 gaming taverns in Nevada. Through its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at nearly 1,000 locations.

