Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $250.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $587.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

