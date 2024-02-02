Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

SHO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

