Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.27. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1,435,060 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 8.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

