SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 221539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

