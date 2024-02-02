Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.96 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,590,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

