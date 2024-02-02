Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 223,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 436,266 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $773.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

