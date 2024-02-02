Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $9,184,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SUI opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

