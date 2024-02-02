Summit Financial LLC Sells 4,986 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average is $188.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

