Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

