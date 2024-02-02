Summit Financial LLC Buys 242 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

