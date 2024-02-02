Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $186.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.71. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

