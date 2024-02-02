Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

