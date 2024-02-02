Sui (SUI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $404.87 Million

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $404.87 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.50927372 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $471,682,319.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

