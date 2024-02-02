Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $311,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

