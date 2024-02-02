Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $302,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

