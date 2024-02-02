Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

