Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.