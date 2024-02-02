Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,258 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

