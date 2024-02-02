Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 6,702 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

