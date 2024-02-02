Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $189,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.