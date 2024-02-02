Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

