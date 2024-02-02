StockNews.com Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

