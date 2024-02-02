StockNews.com Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 19.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

