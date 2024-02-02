StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of IX opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $101.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

