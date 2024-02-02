StockNews.com Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Sell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after buying an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

