StockNews.com Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Sell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after buying an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
