StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SIEN opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

