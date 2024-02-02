StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDC opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

