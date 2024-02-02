StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

