StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.74 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
