StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE AIRI opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
