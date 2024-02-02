StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

