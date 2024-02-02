Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunnova Energy International Put Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,563 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,741 put options.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 3,529,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
