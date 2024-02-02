Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunnova Energy International Put Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,563 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,741 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 3,529,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

