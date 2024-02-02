Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $31,954.39 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stem

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.